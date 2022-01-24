Parts of Glenn Avenue to close for 6 months due to Raleigh Water project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Glenn Avenue between Cowper Drive and Holt Drive will be closed for six months for a planned project.

Raleigh Water is conducting a Planned Water and Sewer Improvement Project that is expected to take six months, the company confirmed Tuesday.

Motorists traveling westbound are asked to turn left on Cowper Drive, then right on Harvey Street and then right on Holt Drive to detour around the closure.

Raleigh Water said all drivers should expect to see traffic signs, Road Closure signs, traffic cones and work crews.

Glenn Avenue between Cowper Drive and Holt Drive will close at 7 a.m. on Monday.