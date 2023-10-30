RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to close parts of the Wade Avenue interchange in Raleigh overnight for the next week.

NCDOT says the closure is scheduled so crews can set girders for a new bridge.

Weather permitting, there will be nightlong or intermittent closures in place from midnight to 5 a.m. tonight through Nov. 7 on eastbound Wade Avenue, the ramp from eastbound Wade Avenue to I-440 East, and the ramp from I-440 East to westbound Wade Avenue.

NCDOT asks drivers to follow detour sign, be cautious while traveling through the work zone, and allow extra time for the detours.

The work is related to the an I-440 improvement project aiming to reduce bottlenecks, congestion, and improve the overall experience to drivers on the Beltline.

Built in the 1960’s, I-440 between just south of Walnut Street in Cary and north of Wade Avenue in Raleigh is the oldest section of the interstate. The improvement project includes widening from four to six lanes, replacing pavement and bridges, and upgrades to interchanges.

Nearby, NCDOT also announced Beryl Road will close overnight at Blue Ridge Road for one year so crews can begin lowering Blue Ridge Road to construct a bridge above Beryl Road.