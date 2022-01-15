Passenger dies after direct impact with pole in Raleigh single-car crash overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A passenger is dead after he did not survive a direct crash into a pole during the early morning hours Saturday in Raleigh.

A single car slammed into a pole at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Alexander Drive at 2:19 a.m. Saturday, killing the passenger and sending the driver to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, an on-call Watch Commander confirmed.

The City-County Bureau of Identification (CCBI) was contacted as crews are still attempting to extract the body from the vehicle as of 6:45 a.m.

The Watch Commander said there were no skid marks on the road prior to the car hitting the pole, but he also could not rule that speed was a factor. He said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Parts of Alexander Drive have been blocked since the crash, but traffic has been able to flow, in parts, since the accident.

The Watch Commander said he expects the area to clear within the hour.