Female passenger killed in late Friday night wreck in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 28-year-old Meredith Lauren Moore was killed when the vehicle she was riding in crashed late Friday night.

Officers responded to the crash just before midnight in the 3000 block of South Smithfield Road.

Moore was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound on South Smithfield Road. Authorities say the crash happened when the vehicle swerved to the left and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. The oncoming vehicle was unable to avoid the crash

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Authorities have not said what caused the vehicle to go into the wrong lane.