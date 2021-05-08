Female passenger killed in late Friday night wreck in Knightdale

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 28-year-old Meredith Lauren Moore was killed when the vehicle she was riding in crashed late Friday night.

Officers responded to the crash just before midnight in the 3000 block of South Smithfield Road.

Moore was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound on South Smithfield Road. Authorities say the crash happened when the vehicle swerved to the left and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. The oncoming vehicle was unable to avoid the crash

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Authorities have not said what caused the vehicle to go into the wrong lane.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories