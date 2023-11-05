RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire alarm at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday evening led to travelers on the tarmac — blocking jets at the airport, officials said.

Around 6:25 p.m., a fire alarm with a strobe light was activated in a passenger waiting area in Terminal 2, according to RDU officials. A video from the scene on the X platform (formerly Twitter) included a pre-recorded voice that spoke of “an emergency reported in the building.”

Some people exited the waiting area and ended up on the active tarmac.

“Due to the amount of passengers evacuated onto the tarmac, flights were unable to enter the T2 gate areas,” a short statement from RDU officials said.

The delay lasted about 15 minutes, according to RDU officials.

There ended up being no fire. Passengers were later cleared to return to the terminal.

“Operations are back to normal,” the RDU statement said just after 7:20 p.m.