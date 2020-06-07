Pastors lead peaceful march in Raleigh, seeking change after George Floyd’s death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People of all faiths put aside their religious differences to peacefully march in honor of George Floyd on Saturday.

Pastors in the African-American church community led way from the Duke Energy building to the North Carolina State Capitol.

“We’re coming together across denominational lines, across faith traditions,” said Pastor Frank White, who helped organize the protest. “We’re together as the humanity as the people of God, hoping the make a difference in our country.”

They collectively put aside their religious differences to march together in unity through the streets of downtown Raleigh.

“All these religions share in common at their very core, is an appreciation and a deep, deep celebration of the dignity and worth of all human life,” said Pastor Johnny Hill.

Organizers say this protest was different — that the faith community has the structure and experience to help inspire and craft real change.

“The faith community has an extra primary sense of wisdom,” Hill said. “They’ve been around for a very long time, even before the founding of American society.”

Protesters told CBS17 they’re proud to be part of that change — and a part of history.

“I’m here for all of the black voices that need to be heard, whether it be my black friends, black family members, everyone’s voices need to be heard,” said Jeanne Darrow.

“The moments that we’re living in right now, they’ll be in the history books one day,” said Matthew Good. “And for me and for you, I think at the end of the day, what we all want, is just to say that we were apart of (the) right side of history.”

