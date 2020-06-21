Peaceful protesters march, chant in Raleigh a day after Confederate statues pulled down

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People paused Saturday afternoon to take in what was left of a Confederate monument in downtown Raleigh after protesters pulled down two Confederate statues and hung them by their necks Friday night.

“It’s really emotional. I think it’s important for my kids to see what change is happening right now and for us as white people to own up to our history and understand our history to grow,” said Jessie Mathers, a Cary resident.

A sense of calm settled over the State Capitol Saturday evening. Dozens peacefully protested — calling for legislative changes and to defund police.

Protesters chanted as cars honking their horns in support passed by. Groups chanted “No Justice, No Peace,” “Abolish RPD” and “Black Lives Matter.”

After a few speeches at the State Capitol the group then marched the streets of downtown chanting.

The group was marching through lanes of cars and stopping traffic to make their voices heard.

“We have been down so long. Praise the Lord, we have been lifted up by the protesters. Now maybe y’all will understand,” said Dorthy Jones, a Raleigh resident.

The demonstration ended at Nash Square where organizers vowed to keep the momentum going, saying they will keep marching until real change happens.

Organizers said there is power in numbers and encouraged people to continue demonstrating.

A candlelight vigil is planned at the State Capitol Sunday evening.

