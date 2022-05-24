RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It wasn’t the hot temperatures that drove a Raleigh woman to take a dip Tuesday afternoon, it was actually a mix-up of the pedals.

An older female driver in a white sedan mistook the accelerator for the brakes and drove her car into the pool of the Cedar Point apartment complex in the 6500 block of Suburban Dr. in Raleigh. Police did not identify the woman.

Police said the female driver accelerated through a field area before entering the pool. She got out of the car without injury.





The woman did not appear to be impaired and did not need to be transported to a hospital, police said.

Raleigh police also said no one was swimming in the pool at the time of the incident.