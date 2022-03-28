CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Cary Monday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just before 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Lochmere Drive and Macie Street, according to Cary police Lt. John Reeves.

An adult was hit by a person driving a car, Reeves said. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The intersection, which is just north of SE Cary Parkway and east of Tryon Road, is closed.

“The cause of the crash is under investigation,” Reeves said in an email to CBS 17.

The intersection where the incident happened is where Lochmere Drive becomes Piney Plains Road.

A red sports car was parked in the closed intersection as police and crews blocked the road.

No other information was released.