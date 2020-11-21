Pedestrian dies after being hit by car along Glenwood Avenue in North Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died Saturday evening after being hit by a car in Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:50 p.m. in the inbound Glenwood Avenue lanes at Brier Creek Parkway, which is just north of Interstate 540, according to Raleigh police.

The inbound lanes of Glenwood Avenue are closed while police conduct an investigation. Other turn lanes at the intersection might also be closed, police said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the road is expected to reopen by 10:15 p.m.

No other details were available.

