Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on I-40 in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle along Interstate 40 near South Saunders Street in Raleigh Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. in westbound lanes an area just east of South Saunders Street, which is also U.S. 401, police said.

The right four westbound lanes are closed near South Saunders Street, which is exit 298. In a view from a traffic camera at the scene, it appears the far left lane is open.

The North Carlina Department of Transportation said the scene should clear by 11:15 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

