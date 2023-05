RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a train on Tuesday night, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Police said at 11 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a train on Blue Ridge and Beryl roads near the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased by officials.

Officers said the death is under investigation.

No other information was released.