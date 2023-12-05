GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was killed in an incident along a road in Wake County south of Garner Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

The deadly incident was reported just after 6:10 p.m. along Jordan Road which essentially runs from Ten Ten Road down to N.C. 42, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A portion of the road was closed until about 9 p.m. at Clee Circle down to Stancil Farm Road and Jackpine Circle, according to an NCDOT map.

Jordan Road is roughly parallel to N.C. 50.

No other information was released by authorities.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.