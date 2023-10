RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning in Wake County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol told CBS 17 shortly after 4 a.m., a pedestrian was hit and killed on Creedmoor Road near Baileywick Road in northern Wake County.

Both directions reopened at 5:52 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.