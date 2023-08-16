RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two pedestrians have died crossing near the intersection of Capital Blvd. and Calvary Drive in less than six weeks.

Monday night, Raleigh police said an officer in a marked car hit a man crossing outside the crosswalk near the intersection.

51-year-old Pedro Lopez was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. The officer is on administrative leave which is department protocol, police said.

The Calvary Drive area is part of a less than one mile stretch of Capital where five pedestrians were killed last year.

CBS 17 saw several people crossing in the middle of the road. Micah Joyce owns up to jaywalking near the intersection.

“The shortest path will get you there the quickest,” Joyce said. “I’m over here looking, watching, waiting for this bus to come. I don’t want to miss it because I am trying to get down that way.”

He said it takes a long time for the light for pedestrians to turn green.

How long does it take? CBS 17 timed it during the evening rush hour and there was about two minutes and 20 seconds between pedestrian crossing cycles. Once in the crosswalk, pedestrians received about 40 seconds.

“It is difficult to cross because the walk sign isn’t on very long, and when you do cross with the walk sign, you’ve got cars turning in this direction,” Joyce said.

When CBS 17 spoke to a North Carolina Department of Transportation engineer last month following two pedestrian deaths on Capital in a week, he said striped crosswalks were put in to make pedestrians stand out.

The City of Raleigh will also extend the curb at three out of four quadrants of the intersection and place markers for visibility.

Kuanyu Chen, the chair of the board of directors for Oaks and Spokes, said the curb extensions will help a little, but it isn’t a full solution.

“Those things are really just, a really quick, it’s a relatively inexpensive solution for us to be able to have some sort of stopgap,” Chen said.

He hopes Raleigh’s Vision Zero program, which aims to decrease fatalities, and other long-term strategies lead to solutions for Capital Blvd. and other large busy roads across the city.

“When you don’t have an adequate, you know, a complete street design, unfortunately, incidents this is just going to continue happening,” Chen said.