Pedestrian hit by train near Wake Forest, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit by a train near a railroad crossing south of Wake Forest on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the rail cross on Seawell Drive, which is near the intersection with Old Crawford Road. The area is off Ligon Mill Road.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to WakeMed for treatment, according to Wake Forest town spokesman Bill Crabtree.

Crabtree was not sure what type of train was involved in the incident. The rail line is owned and operated by CSX and does not appear to have crossing arms or lights at Seawell Drive, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Wake Forest police and Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the scene and investigating, Crabtree said.

