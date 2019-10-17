Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in north Raleigh, suspect in custody

The scene of the Raleigh pedestrian crash Wednesday night. Photo by Kelly Kennedy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle — the third such crash in Wake County in just hours on Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at Six Forks Road at East Millbrook Road, according to Raleigh police.

Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male victim suffering with life-threatening injuries; he was transported to the hospital but did not survive.

The driver of the vehicle is in custody. No charges have been filed at this time, police say.

Due to this incident, outbound lanes on Six Forks Road at E. Millbrook Road and inbound lanes on Six Forks Road at Loft Lane are temporarily closed. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

Police said drivers should avoid the area.

The first pedestrian crash Wednesday happened just before 5 p.m. along NC 55 near Teal Lake Drive in Holly Springs. A 14-year-old girl was killed when she was hit by a vehicle.

Another pedestrian collision was reported at 7:20 p.m. near Timber Drive near U.S. 70 in Garner. A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car.

