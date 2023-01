RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit and seriously injured, according to police.

This happened around 2:10 a.m. Thursday near I-440 eastbound and Poole Road, police said.

Officers said that any traffic was diverted to exit at Poole Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital, according to officers.

Police said they are investigating this and still looking for the suspect.