2 cars involved in crash at Raleigh shopping center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two vehicles were involved in a crash near a Raleigh shopping center Sunday afternoon.
The wreck was reported around 5:25 p.m. along Wake Forest Road just north of Six Forks Road near Interstate-440, according to Raleigh police.
Lanes are closed in the area, which is at Wake Towne Drive near Trader Joe’s and Wegmans grocery store. Police advised drivers to avoid the area.
No other information was available.
