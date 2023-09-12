RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit on Glenwood Avenue on Monday night sustaining serious injuries and the driver has been arrested, according to Raleigh police.

Police said on Monday night around 10:24 p.m., a truck was driving on Glenwood Avenue near Rembert Drive when the driver hit the pedestrian from behind. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver fled the scene and was later taken into custody.

Quandre Treshawn Benton, 24, was arrested and charged with driving with a revoked license and felony hit and run causing serious injury.

He received a $50,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.