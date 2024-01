RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Hammond Road in Raleigh Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said around 2:30 a.m., a vehicle was traveling northbound on Hammond Road near Interstate 40 in Raleigh when a pedestrian was hit.

The pedestrian is seriously injured and the driver stayed at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Hammond Road reopened shortly after 6:30 a.m.

No other information was available.