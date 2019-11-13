Pedestrian hit on I-40 causes westbound lanes to close near US-70

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was hit, causing the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 to close near US-70 west in southern Wake County near Johnston County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on I-40 west near exit 306. One of the westbound lanes reopened shortly before midnight Tuesday. The other lane opened shortly after.

There was no information on the condition of the pedestrian, how many cars were involved, or if any charges are anticipated.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information is obtained.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now