GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Westbound U.S. 70 near Mechanical Boulevard reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian, Garner police said.

A woman around 50 years old was hit by a dark-colored car just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday while crossing the highway between Mechanical Boulevard and McCormick Street, police said.

According to police, the woman was taken to WakeMed. She was conscious and alert when being transported.

Westbound U.S. 70 near Mechanical Boulevard is reopened, but an investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.