Pedestrian ‘illegally crossed’ on I-40 before being hit by vehicle and killed, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a pedestrian “illegally crossed” the road before being struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 40 Sunday night.

Police have identified the pedestrian as Carl Lee Stephenson. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Raylen Rashad Kirby.

Police say Kirby was traveling in the center lane of five lanes going westbound on I-40.

The pedestrian, Stephenson, was illegally crossing the interstate and was struck by Kirby’s vehicle traveling at 62 miles per hour, sending Stephenson 210 feet in the air after impact, a Raleigh police wreck report stated.

Stephenson died as a result of the crash.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. in westbound lanes an area just east of South Saunders Street, which is also U.S. 401, police said.

The right four westbound lanes were closed near South Saunders Street, which is exit 298. The far left lane remained open while the other lanes were closed until about 11:45 p.m.

Police have not said whether the driver will be charged in the incident.

