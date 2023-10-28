RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died after being hit by a tow truck in a parking lot near a Food Lion late Friday night in Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported just before 10:30 p.m. beside the Food Lion in the 3400 block of Avent Ferry Road at the Avent Ferry Shopping Center, which is just west of the intersection with Gorman Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The incident involved a 2017 Kenworth flatbed wrecker in the parking lot of 3233 Avent Ferry Road, according to a Saturday afternoon news release from Raleigh police.

According to the preliminary investigation, James Walker Jr., 59, was lying in the parking lot under the right side of the wrecker by the rear tire, police said.

Photo by Jackson Gillette/CBS 17

“The flatbed wrecker was called to respond to a call when the driver pulled away from the parking area,” the news release said.

Walker was struck, transported to the hospital, and pronounced deceased.

The tow truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

No charges have been filed in this incident but the case remains under investigation, according to the news release.