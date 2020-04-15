Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash involving a vehicle late Tuesday night in Raleigh, police said.
The incident happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Trawick Road, just north of New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police.
Trawick Road was closed in the area while police investigated the incident.
The victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment and was listed in serious condition as of Wednesday morning, police said.
Police did not specifically say if the collision was a hit-and-run, but they confirmed that they have no suspect information at this time.
No other information has been released.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Some sports, camps will be phased back in as North Carolina starts reopening
- Wegmans launches new scan app to cut down time spent in the store
- Stock you pantry with the essentials
- Local malls preparing for phase one, acknowledge some retailers may not re-open
- Thursday, May 7th : Stock you pantry with the essentials
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now