Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash involving a vehicle late Tuesday night in Raleigh, police said.

The incident happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Trawick Road, just north of New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police.

Trawick Road was closed in the area while police investigated the incident.

The victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment and was listed in serious condition as of Wednesday morning, police said.

Police did not specifically say if the collision was a hit-and-run, but they confirmed that they have no suspect information at this time.

No other information has been released.

