Pedestrian injured after being intentionally hit by car in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was injured when a driver targeted and hit the person with a car on Monday afternoon in Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported just after 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of Beauty Avenue, which is near Rock Quarry Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Raleigh police said the driver of a car intentionally hit a pedestrian. The driver then fled from the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the victim suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating the incident.

