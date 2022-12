RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Raleigh on Wednesday morning, police said.

This happened on the northbound side of Glenwood Avenue near Hollyridge Drive around 8:20 a.m., police said. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

All northbound lanes of Glenwood Avenue are closed.

This is a developing story; CBS 17 has a crew heading to the scene.