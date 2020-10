RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night in Raleigh, police said.

Around 6:45 p.m., police responded to the scene along the 2400 block of Crabtree Boulevard. The victim died at the scene. Police said the suspect didn’t remain on scene.

As of 7:30 p.m., police didn’t have a description of a suspect vehicle.

