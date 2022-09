RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard, according to police.

This happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Capital Blvd. near Yonkers Road.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers said the driver stayed at the scene, and it is unknown at this time if the driver will face charges.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.