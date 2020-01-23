Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Raleigh, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Raleigh.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday when a pedestrian crossing in the 500 block of Fayetteville Road was hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, police say.

No charges are expected in the crash.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss