Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Raleigh.
Police say the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday when a pedestrian crossing in the 500 block of Fayetteville Road was hit by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, police say.
No charges are expected in the crash.
