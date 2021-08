Raleigh police investigating the incident along East Millbrook Road. Photo by Andrew Miller/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after she was hit by a vehicle in Raleigh Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported at 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Millbrook Road, according to Raleigh police.

The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene after the incident, police said.

The woman who was hit was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

East Millbrook Road was closed between Memory Road and Old Wake Forest Road.