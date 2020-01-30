Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Raleigh Wednesday night, police said.
The pedestrian — who suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries — was hit near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Wilmington Street. Police responded around 6:30 p.m.
The driver stayed at the scene. No charges are expected, police said.
