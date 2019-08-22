Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car near WakeMed in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday morning after being struck by a car, police say.

The incident happened shortly after midnight in the 3000-block of New Bern Avenue near WakeMed Hospital.

The male victim was transported to WakeMed with serious injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

