Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Saturday night are investigating at least the second incident involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the last 24 hours.

The latest incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. along New Bern Avenue at Freedom Drive, according to Raleigh police.

A man was hit by a vehicle and a Raleigh police officer encountered the scene soon after it happened, officials said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The condition of the pedestrian is “very, very serious,” according to a Raleigh police officer at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Outbound New Bern Avenue is temporarily closed at New Hope Road while the investigation is underway.

The incident comes after a woman hit by a car in Raleigh Friday night later died.

Jessica Laurel Davis, 38, of Raleigh, was struck by a car in the 1600 block of East Millbrook Road at approximately 11 p.m. Friday. She was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene in the crash that killed Davis.