Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

Police say the crash happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near South Wilmington Street.

NOW: @raleighpolice investigating after pedestrian hit by a car on MLK Jr. Blvd near S. Wilmington St. Victim seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital, police say. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/vZnxYAgRH2 — Colleen Quigley (@ColleenWNCN) January 30, 2020

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on if the driver of the vehicle was injured.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

CBS 17 has a crew on the scene working to find out more details.