Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Raleigh apartment complex, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run near a southwest Raleigh apartment complex.

Reports of a crash near Lake Dam Road and Eyrie Court came in at about 10:30 p.m. Police said a pedestrian was hurt in the crash and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver did not stay at the scene, which is near Tryon Road and Gorman Street. Police did not have a description of the vehicle.

No further information was available.

