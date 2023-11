GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was sent to a hospital Friday morning after he was struck by a vehicle.

Around 6:45 a.m., Garner police were sent to the area of Kitchen Drive near the Kubota dealership on Fayetteville Road/U.S. 401 for a pedestrian wreck.

The man sustained severe injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing U.S. 401, police said. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated.

The investigation is continuing.