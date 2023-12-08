RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh are temporarily closed due to a pedestrian-involved crash, police said.

Around 7:48 p.m. Friday, Raleigh police said they responded to a car crash involving a pedestrian on Lake Wheeler Road and Goode Street.

According to police, officers found a male victim suffering from serious injuries after being hit. He was transported to the hospital.

Video courtesy of Randall Edge

The roadway is shut down between Mercury Street and Goode Street.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, Check back here for the latest updates.