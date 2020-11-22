Roxboro man struck by multiple vehicles in deadly Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a pedestrian died after being struck by multiple vehicles in a crash Saturday evening.
The crash happened on Glenwood Avenue at Brier Creek Parkway just before 6 p.m.
According to the wreck report, the pedestrian was walking across Glenwood Avenue and walked into the path of an oncoming vehicle. This collision caused the pedestrian to be thrown into the path of a second vehicle.
The pedestrian was then struck by two additional vehicles.
The pedestrian, identified as Ronald James Malinkski, of Roxboro, died at the scene.
Authorities say the pedestrian was not at a crosswalk.
No charges have been filed.
