Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on Glenwood Avenue Tuesday morning.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Glenwood Avenue at Brownleigh Drive before 6:30 a.m.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a map, the location of the pedestrian-involved collision is about one-third of a mile from the entrance to William B. Umstead State Park and next to a psychic/tarot card business.

Police have not said how the incident happened or if the driver will be facing any charges.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.