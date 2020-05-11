Woman lying in road struck by vehicle, killed on I-540 in Wake County, authorities say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 540 in Wake County.

According to authorities, Kristina Michaud, 34, was lying in the road when she was hit at the Six Forks Road exit.

Crews shut down part of I-540 in both directions between Creedmoor and Six Forks roads for several hours.

Officials said the driver won’t be facing any charges and they are investigating why Michaud was lying in the middle of the road.

