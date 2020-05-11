RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 540 in Wake County.
According to authorities, Kristina Michaud, 34, was lying in the road when she was hit at the Six Forks Road exit.
Crews shut down part of I-540 in both directions between Creedmoor and Six Forks roads for several hours.
Officials said the driver won’t be facing any charges and they are investigating why Michaud was lying in the middle of the road.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Durham police investigating after man dies at hospital following shooting outside mini-mart
- Woman lying in road struck by vehicle, killed on I-540 in Wake County, authorities say
- Suspect with loaded AR-15, drugs leads SC deputies on chase, sheriff’s office says
- Virginia man gets a bear-y disruptive visitor
- Georgia AG requests federal probe in handling of Ahmaud Arbery case
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now