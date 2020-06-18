Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on US-70 in Garner, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday night.

According to police, the fatal pedestrian crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. on U.S. Route 70 near Mechanical Boulevard.

U.S. 70 eastbound was closed until around 3:30 a.m. Thursday as investigators worked the scene.

Officials have not released the identity of the person killed and they have not said if anyone will be charged in connection with the fatal collision.

