Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on US-70 in Garner, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday night.
According to police, the fatal pedestrian crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. on U.S. Route 70 near Mechanical Boulevard.
U.S. 70 eastbound was closed until around 3:30 a.m. Thursday as investigators worked the scene.
Officials have not released the identity of the person killed and they have not said if anyone will be charged in connection with the fatal collision.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 20-year-old man takes his own life after glitch shows $730K negative balance on investment app
- How the Great American Outdoors Act will help the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
- Chicago high school student charged in murder of transgender woman
- 94-year-old ‘Nanny’ crochets extra special gift for grieving couple
- World War II ‘Forces’ Sweetheart’ singer Vera Lynn dies at 103
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now