RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after being hit by a car that then fled the scene along Capital Boulevard Friday night, the Raleigh Police Department said.

Around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 4700 block of Capital Boulevard involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian who had succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved left the scene in the vehicle. Officers are investigating to determine the circumstances of the crash.

Traffic on northbound Capital Boulevard is being diverted at Calvary Drive to Louisburg Road Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Anyone who believes they may be able to provide helpful information is asked to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.



Check back later to CBS17.com for more details.