CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

Minase Hizkias Agegenhu, 61, was crossing Buck Jones Road when he was struck by a blue GMC Acadia, Cary police said.

The driver, Valemtria Lassiter, of Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

Around 9:12 p.m. Sunday night, Cary police and fire units responded to the intersection of Buck Jones Road and Nottingham Drive in reference to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers found Agegenhu dead in the roadway. He had injuries consistent with a motor vehicle/pedestrian crash, police said.