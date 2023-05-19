RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a Raleigh Police Department cruiser Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 2:40 p.m. along the 1800 block of Gorman Street which is near Graduate Lane, according to a short news release from Raleigh police.

The injured pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Gorman Street is closed near the entrance to Gorman Place apartments, which is south of Western Boulevard.

No other details were released.