Pedestrian taken to hospital after he’s hit by car in North Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a pedestrian was injured after he was hit by a car Sunday night along a road in North Raleigh.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of East Millbrook and Old Wake Forest roads, according to Raleigh police.

Police said a man was in the road when he was hit by a passing car. The man who was hit did not appear to be in a crosswalk at the time, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car remained at the scene after the man was hit, according to police.

There is no word on the man’s condition.

Police are investigating the crash to determine if charges will be filed.