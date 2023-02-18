RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured when he was hit by a car that was then driven from the scene south of downtown Raleigh Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 7:50 p.m. at 2501 S. Saunders St., which is the location of a Super 8 motel, according to Raleigh police.

The hit-and-run led to police closing two lanes of South Saunders Street just south of the Interstate 40 interchange.

Traffic data in the area showed delays in both directions of the street with some traffic on the exit ramp from I-40 to South Saunders Street.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No information was released about the car involved in the incident.