RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday morning wreck involving a pedestrian has closed down 3 lanes of northbound Wilmington Street in Raleigh.

Police reported the closure just after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Street and Chapanoke Road.

Police said this has caused heavy delays in the area and drivers are asked to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.

As of 10:50 a.m., police say the scene is being cleaned up and did not disclose the condition of the pedestrian or any drivers involved in the accident.

