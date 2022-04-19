RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A ‘Peeping Tom’ has been arrested, according to Raleigh Police.

Terry Devont Harris, 41, was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor secret peeping and 1 count of misdemeanor stalking, police said Tuesday in a release.

Police previously said multiple “Peeping Tom” incidents were reported in the 4600 block of Brockton Drive between Feb. 11 and April 2.

Victims reported seeing the suspect looking into different windows of their properties on multiple occasions, police stated previously.

Harris will be taken to the Wake County Detention Center, according to police.